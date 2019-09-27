Weather Now: Early AM Patchy Fog to Mild Sun

Live Now /
A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for our area until 9AM. Watch for areas of poor visibility. Any fog will gradually lift and thin between 7-9AM.

TODAY: After early morning fog, plan on a sun-filled day. Dry and pleasant with highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear, cool and dry… lows 50-55. A bit of patchy fog by dawn.

SATURDAY: A sunny start and warmer…. Highs 75-80. Increasing clouds late day and evening. Southwest winds 5-10 mph will increase to 10-15 mph in the afternoon with gusts to 20mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with slight chance of passing shower…most of night looks dry… milder with lows 60-65.

SUNDAY: Dry, breezy and a bit cooler with mostly sunny skies…. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Northeast winds 10-20mph.

