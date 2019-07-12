Weather Now: Early AM Downpours, T’Storms, More Possible this Afternoon

A FLOOD WARNING has been issued for parts of RI and southeastern MA until 7:30 AM. Torrential rain is leading to street and poor drainage flooding, making travel difficult. Locations include New Bedford, Fall River, Newport, Bristol, Somerset, Middletown, Swansea, Westport and Little Compton.

It’s been a stormy night and early morning, with numerous downpours and embedded thunderstorms. Most of these will taper off from west to east between 6-8AM .

The highest rainfall totals stretched from coastal RI to southeastern MA where as much as 1-3″ of rain fell. A “Flash Flood Warning” has been issued for Plymouth County where amounts are nearing 4″ of rain.

It’s going to be a very humid day with patchy coastal fog. Expect skies to turn partly sunny for a time, especially away from the coast. You’ll need to keep an eye to the sky this afternoon and early evening for an additional shower or t’storm. Highs climb to the mid to upper 80s inland with a heat index in the low 90s. It will be cooler at the coast where patchy fog may linger off/on through the day… highs in the upper 70s.

Skies clear through the mid/late evening with the humidity coming down a bit overnight. There could still be some patchy coastal fog into the night. Late night low fall to the upper 60s. Plan on a hot but storm-free and sunny weekend with inland highs near 90.

