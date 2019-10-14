Weather Now: Early AM Coastal Shower, Dry and Pleasant Afternoon

Live Now /
TODAY (COLUMBUS DAY): Early morning coastal showers move out for a seasonable and dry day. Mainly cloudy skies in the morning will turn partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 65-70. Overall a nice day, especially by afternoon hours

TONIGHT: Clear, dry and cooler… lows in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, dry and cooler. Highs around 60.

WEDNESDAY: A coastal storm will bring windswept rain, potentially heavy, by late day and night. Highs in the low 60s. Southeast winds 5-15mph during the day, but stronger by evening and night.

