Weather Now: Drying Out, Some Sun Returning Today

Good morning! After a soggy Sunday, we’re drying out today with clouds gradually breaking for some sun through the morning and afternoon. It’ll still be a little cool for the time of year with highs in the mid 70s to upper 70s.

Breezy winds from the north 10-20 mph in the morning, will become onshore and light in the afternoon.

If you’re planning on heading to a Block Island beach on Monday, be aware of the high surf there….dangerous rip currents are possible.

An approaching cold front will bring back a chance for a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm tonight. Some locally heavy rain is possible.

The front will be pushing off-shore early Tuesday, bringing back dry skies for the day. In addition, it will mark the start of a warmer stretch, with temperatures back into the 80s for highs.