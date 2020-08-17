Weather Now: Drying Out, Some Sun Returning Today

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good morning! After a soggy Sunday, we’re drying out today with clouds gradually breaking for some sun through the morning and afternoon. It’ll still be a little cool for the time of year with highs in the mid 70s to upper 70s.

Breezy winds from the north 10-20 mph in the morning, will become onshore and light in the afternoon.

If you’re planning on heading to a Block Island beach on Monday, be aware of the high surf there….dangerous rip currents are possible.

>>Ocean, Bay & Beach // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

An approaching cold front will bring back a chance for a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm tonight. Some locally heavy rain is possible.

The front will be pushing off-shore early Tuesday, bringing back dry skies for the day. In addition, it will mark the start of a warmer stretch, with temperatures back into the 80s for highs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 8/7/2020: Ricardo Pitts-Wiley

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour