Weather Now: Drying Out, Pleasant Weekend Ahead

TODAY: Nice! Breezy with mostly sunny skies in the morning and then turning partly sunny by afternoon. There’s a slight chance of a brief passing shower/sprinkle (mainly eastern MA), but overall it looks dry and comfortable. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, Northwest winds 10-20 mph

AT THE BEACH: A HIGH SURF ADVISORY is in effect at the coast until 7PM this evening. Swells from distant hurricane Larry is leading to rough surf and a high risk for dangerous rip currents. Surf will be between 6-7 feet today and up to 5 feet on Saturday. Conditions will be dangerous for swimming at ocean exposed beaches. Also stay off of rocks and jetties

TONIGHT: Clear skies, dry. Temperatures in the 60s in the evening, then much cooler overnight with lows in mid 50s by dawn

THIS WEEKEND: Cool Start, Warmer Finish

SATURDAY: An early fall feel. Cool start at dawn and then a mild and sunny afternoon… Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, dry. Lows in the 60s

SUNDAY: Sunshine, warmer with a gusty breeze. High near 81. Southwest winds 10-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph