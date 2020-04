TODAY: Damp and cloudy at dawn… then drying out, but staying mostly cloudy. Some peeks of sun developing… highs in the low to mid 50s. North wind 10-15 mph, turning southeast and diminishing during the afternoon.

TONIGHT: A mostly cloudy start and then clearing, cool and dry… upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Nice! Milder and dry. A sunny start will give way to late day clouds… Highs in the mid to upper 50s. A chance of showers later at night.