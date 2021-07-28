Weather Now: Drying Out, Much Cooler Today

TODAY: Much cooler. Turning partly sunny. An isolated shower possible this morning, but most of the day looks dry. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, dry and cooler. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s

THURSDAY: A sunny start and then turning partly sunny, upper 70s. A chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late day and evening (mainly after 5PM). Showers and t’storms likely at night.

FRIDAY: Clearing skies in the morning. Breezy with lower humidity, but warmer temperatures, highs near 83

