Weather Now: Drying Out, Milder Today

TODAY: Lingering and showers and drizzle before dawn… A cloudy start, then turning partly cloudy by early afternoon. Milder and dry in the afternoon with highs in the low 50s. Northwest winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 30 mph this morning.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy… cool and dry… mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy…. a dry start in the morning, but a few rain showers are possible in the afternoon and evening, mainly at the coast. Easterly wind gusts 30-35 mph. The risk of showers continues overnight.

THURSDAY: Drying out early in the morning… then partly sunny and milder… High 51