It’s been a rainy start to the day, but some gradual improvements are expected through the afternoon as an area of low pressure lifts out of eastern New England.

That area of low pressure brought the season’s first snow to parts of New England last night, including northwest RI, where a trace to a tenth of an inch of snow was reported.

Rainfall totals since last night have ranged from 1/2″ to more than 1″ of rain.

As the disturbance moves away this afternoon, the briefly warmer air from mid-day will give way to temperatures falling back into the 40s. Clouds will gradually lift and thin, too, allowing for some breaks of sun by the end of the day.

Winds will be rather gusty as they turn to the west-northwest. Gusts could top 30mph at times, prompting a “Small Craft Advisory” for area waters.

Skies will be dry and turning mostly clear this evening and tonight, with brisk winds and chilly temperatures. By dawn, lows dip to the low 30s