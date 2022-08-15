The beat goes on! The gorgeous weather from the weekend has spilled over into the work (or vacation) week. The relatively quiet and dry conditions will continue through Tuesday, too. We really need some rain, but, unfortunately, we don’t see a whole bunch this week.

Tonight, there will be lots of clouds around this evening with some clearing late. We’ll stay dry with temperatures falling back through the 70s and into the low 60s late tonight.

For Tuesday, look how close some much-needed rain will be to us! We’ll have sunshine to start the day, but some extra cloudiness is possible later in the day.

Highs Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s with a northeasterly wind.

Tuesday evening may bring a few rain showers to the region, but mainly over eastern Massachusetts.

Those showers should clear for Monday afternoon, setting us up for a nice day.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo