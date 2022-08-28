We had A+ weather this weekend, and for those kids returning to school on Monday, I’d give the weather a B+….we’re going to see the humidity creep back up through the day. It will be dry, however.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s, then holding steady. Some extra clouds are possible late in the night….maybe a touch of fog.

Monday morning at the bus stop will be dry with a blend of clouds and sunshine.

Temperatures will be rising back through the 60s and into the mid 70s by 9AM.

The afternoon will be warm and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Headed to the beach? Highs will be around 80 with a blend of sunshine and a few clouds. We’ll stay dry everywhere on Monday.

Dew points will rise through our Monday (reason for that B+ grade). It’ll become muggy in the morning, but become very humid by late afternoon and evening.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo