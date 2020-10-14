Weather Now: Dry, Warmer and Sunny Today

Good morning. After a day of beneficial rain yesterday, we are going to see a beautiful Wednesday. Skies have cleared overnight, and we’ll lots of sunshine today. It will also be noticeably warmer, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will be from the west at 5-10 mph with gusts to 20 mph this morning.

It will stay dry overnight with mostly clear skies. Lows will drop to the mid to upper 40s by dawn.

We have another dry and warmer than normal day on Thursday, before another round of rain moves in for the end of the week.

