Weather Now: Dry Veterans Day… Rain to Snow on Tuesday

Veterans Day looks quiet, dry and a bit milder with partly to mostly cloudy skies. The weather for any parades and ceremonies looks fine. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Changes are ahead for Tuesday as a cold front moves through the area. Temperatures will start out relatively mild, but drop through the day. Precipitation will change from rain to snow during the afternoon/evening.

So the evening commute could be a little messy with snow falling. At this point only minor accumulations–less than 1″ is expected.

Record cold temperatures follow for Wednesday, with gusty winds adding to the winter-like feel.

