What a beauty of a weekend! We had sunny and quite mild temperatures both days. We’ll start the week off a bit unsettled.

Tonight, we’ll have clear skies through the evening, then some clouds arrive toward dawn.

There will be some showers in the neighborhood Monday morning, but we should stay mainly dry through the morning commute.

By late morning and through the afternoon, some scattered showers are possible.

It’ll be a chilly start on Monday with temps in the 40s. Afternoon highs will only be in around 60 (much cooler than the weekend). Again, the best chance for showers will be in the afternoon.

More widespread showers and maybe a t’storm are possible Monday night into early Tuesday morning, as a cold front pushes through New England.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo