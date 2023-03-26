Hope you had a great weekend! Today certainly was a lot better than Saturday with highs in the 50s. In Providence, the official high was 60°.

Tonight, expect the temperatures to drop through the 40s and into the 30s late in the night.

On Monday, we’ll start with sunshine and some cool temperatures.

Clouds will thicken during the afternoon, but notice the rain to our west.

We’ll stay dry through 5PM, then precipitation chances rise in the evening.

Monday night, in some of the higher elevations, some wet snow could mix with the rain, but temperatures will be too mild for any accumulation in our area.

It’s possible wet snow could be seen all the way down to the coast early Tuesday morning, but again, it’ll be a little too mild for any accumulation.

Tuesday will start with clouds and a few lingering snow/rain showers, then slow clearing.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo