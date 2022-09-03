So far, so good this long holiday weekend. Take advantage of the dry weather tonight and Sunday because we have showers in the forecast for Monday! We will be seeing some changes as we go through Sunday, resulting in showers on Labor Day.

Tonight will be dry and not as cool with lows in the 60s.

Sunday will feature sunshine giving way to clouds through the day. It looks like we’ll be dry, but a stray shower is certainly possible.

Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s with humidity levels increasing through the day. Thinking of beaching it? Take advantage of the dry weather because Monday will be showery. With increasing clouds at the beaches, Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 70s with increasing humidity.

Clouds will continue to thicken Sunday night with showers likely by morning.

Showers will continue off and on through the day on Monday.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo