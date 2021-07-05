Weather Now: Dry Tonight for the Fireworks; Strong Storms Possible Tuesday

Some splashes of sunshine today with dry weather! Hopefully your 5th of July was good! Tonight, the weather will remain pretty quiet.

Many fireworks displays were rescheduled to tonight, and the weather looks good. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

From North Kingstown to New Bedford, expect a blend of clouds and stars with dry conditions. There could be some patchy fog in spots, but most areas will have good visibility.

Tuesday will start out warm and muggy with partly sunny skies.

Late in the day, mainly after 4PM, showers and t’storms are possible. Some could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, torrential rain and frequent lightning.

It’ll very warm and muggy Tuesday with highs around 90 inland, low 80s at the coast.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo