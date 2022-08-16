TODAY: Mostly sunny start will give way to partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be breezy with highs 75-80. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts 20-25 mph.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a chance of showers, first in eastern MA and then spreading into RI after midnight. Lows around 62.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler and mostly cloudy with showers, mostly in the morning. Highs in the low 70s. North-northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.