TODAY: Mostly sunny start will give way to partly to mostly cloudy skies. It will be breezy with highs 75-80. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts 20-25 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with a chance of showers, first in eastern MA and then spreading into RI after midnight. Lows around 62.
WEDNESDAY: Cooler and mostly cloudy with showers, mostly in the morning. Highs in the low 70s. North-northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
