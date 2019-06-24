Weather Now: Showers, Cooler Tuesday. Warm Sun Wednesday

Clouds thicken overnight , with some patchy fog possible along the coast. Humidity will increase, but skies are expected to stay rain-free into dawn. A storm system over the Midwest right now, will bring showers to our area on Tuesday from late morning into the afternoon and evening hours. Some showers will be heavy at times.

At this point, the “early” morning commute looks dry, but shower chances go up by late morning (after 9am) and afternoon. Widespread showers, with embedded downpours and isolated thunderstorms are possible into the early evening before tapering off. Temperatures will be cooler with the showers, with highs only in the low 70s.

TUESDAY MORNING: Showers arrive mid to late morning

TUESDAY 10:00AM

TUESDAY AFTERNOON

TUESDAY 3PM: Showers likely, heavy at times with an isolated thunderstorm.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON THREAT TRACKER: MEDIUM

WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Improving weather, partly sunny skies, dry and warmer.