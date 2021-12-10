Weather Now: Dry Today; Showers and Strong Gusts Saturday and Saturday Night

TODAY: Morning clouds breaking for some partial sun in the afternoon…. not as chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light south winds at 5 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, not as cold. Rain showers/drizzle developing by dawn. Lows in the mid to upper 30s in the evening and then rising to the low to mid 40s by dawn.

THIS WEEKEND: Unsettled Saturday, Brisk and Cooler Sunday

SATURDAY: Very mild with mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers, patchy fog and drizzle. Turning windy in the afternoon and evening with strong southwest gusts 35-50 mph. Highs around 62.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A period of rain, with brief downpours and strong winds…. temperatures staying in the upper 50s and low 60s early in the night and then cooling to the 40s by dawn. A few gusts 45-55 mph possible.

SUNDAY: Blustery and cooler, becoming mostly sunny. Temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind gusts 20-30mph early and then diminishing in the afternoon and evening.

