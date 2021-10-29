Weather Now: Dry Today: Rainy Start to Halloween Weekend

TODAY: Clouds and some peeks of sun in the morning and then turning mostly cloudy in the afternoon and evening. Dry and cool. Highs in the low to mid 50s

TONIGHT: Dry in the evening with showers developing after midnight. An isolated thunderstorm possible… Gusty east winds developing. Lows 45-50 early in the night will rising into the 50s as the night goes on. East winds 10-20 mph with gusts 25-35 mph.

HALLOWEEN WEEKEND: Rainy Saturday, Mainly Dry Sunday

SATURDAY: Cloudy and windy with numerous showers, some heavy, throughout the day. Highs in the low 60s. East winds 10-20mph with gusts 25-35 mph, but gusting to 45 mph on Cape Cod.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain continues late into the night, falling heavy at times. Lows in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY (HALLOWEEN): Intervals of clouds and sun with a stray shower possible during the day. It looks dry and mild for Trick-or-Treating in the evening with temperatures 55-60.

