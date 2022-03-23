y skies in the morning fading to increasing afternoon clouds. Highs near 50. Lighter winds from the north and then east-southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Slight chance of a shower early, then widespread rain likely after midnight, lows in the upper 30s

THURSDAY: Rain likely through the day, heavy at times with an isolated thunderstorm and gusty winds. Chilly, with afternoon temperatures in the 40s.



THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain continues, with an isolated thunderstorm. Turning milder with temperatures continuing to climb into the upper 40s and 50s.

FRIDAY: Early morning showers ending. Becoming partly sunny, milder and drier. Highs near 60