Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Weather Now: Dry Today, Rain Saturday Afternoon/Evening

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: A mix of high clouds and filtered sun. Dry and cool with east winds 5-10 mph. Highs in the mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy…. Lows near 30.

THIS WEEKEND:

SATURDAY: A cloudy start in the morning with rain developing by mid to late afternoon. Rain turns steadier and heavier in the evening. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Blustery with east wind gusts 25-35 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Widespread rain, falling heavy at times with an isolated thunderstorm early in the night, then tapering to lighter showers after midnight. Mild with temperatures staying in the 40s through the night. East-southeast winds 10-20mph with gusts to 30-40 mph early in the night.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, but drier with just a spot shower passing through. Highs near 45. Blustery west winds 10-20 mph

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com