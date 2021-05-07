Weather Now: Dry Today, Quick Shower Saturday, Nice Day for Moms Sunday

TODAY: Mix sunshine and clouds, dry. Highs around 60-65

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, cool and dry. Temperatures in the upper 40s

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler with just a few spotty showers developing in the afternoon and evening, but not a “washout” (many hours of dry skies too). Highs only in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Slight chance of brief early evening shower., otherwise a dry night. Temperatures in the 40s.

SUNDAY (Mother’s Day): Nice! Dry and milder during the day, with sunny skies in the morning giving way to increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. A chance of showers after 8PM

