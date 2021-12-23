Weather Now: Dry Today; Light Snow Tomorrow Morning; Rain Showers Possible Christmas Day

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Wind chills in the ‘teens this morning with a mostly sunny, blustery and cold day…. highs in the low to mid 30s. Northwest gusts to 25 mph in the morning and then gradually diminishing in the afternoon.

Hour-by-Hour: A look ahead to the next 36 hours »

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy with light snow arriving well after midnight and towards daybreak Friday There is a chance for small accumulations and slippery roads by dawn. Lows in the 20s.

FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE DAY): Light snow ending by 10am. Potential small accumulations of a coating to 1″ The rest of the afternoon and evening will feature partly cloudy dry skies. Highs in the upper 30s.

CHRISTMAS EVE NIGHT: Cloudy and dry the first half of the night.. After midnight, a light wintry mix develops before changing to rain showers. No major travel issues are expected for Santa…just make sure you are sleeping! Lows 30-35.

CHRISTMAS SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. A few light showers in the morning and then more rain possible in the afternoon and continuing into the night. Highs in the low 40s

Pinpoint Weather 12

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Hurricane Tracking | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/3/2021: Rep. Brandon Potter, (D) District 16

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com