Weather Now: Dry Today; Light Snow Tomorrow Morning; Rain Showers Possible Christmas Day

TODAY: Wind chills in the ‘teens this morning with a mostly sunny, blustery and cold day…. highs in the low to mid 30s. Northwest gusts to 25 mph in the morning and then gradually diminishing in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy with light snow arriving well after midnight and towards daybreak Friday There is a chance for small accumulations and slippery roads by dawn. Lows in the 20s.

FRIDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE DAY): Light snow ending by 10am. Potential small accumulations of a coating to 1″ The rest of the afternoon and evening will feature partly cloudy dry skies. Highs in the upper 30s.

CHRISTMAS EVE NIGHT: Cloudy and dry the first half of the night.. After midnight, a light wintry mix develops before changing to rain showers. No major travel issues are expected for Santa…just make sure you are sleeping! Lows 30-35.

CHRISTMAS SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. A few light showers in the morning and then more rain possible in the afternoon and continuing into the night. Highs in the low 40s