TODAY: A chilly start with partial sun in the morning giving way to a mostly cloudy afternoon. Staying dry with highs in the low to mid 60s. North winds 5-10 mph turning northeast in the afternoon.
THIS WEEKEND: Rain Saturday; Windy and Cool Sunday
SATURDAY: Gray skies with rain, chilly, highs 55-60. The heaviest and steadiest rain is expected near the coast… where more than 1″ of rain is possible.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Showers continue, breezy… near 50.
SUNDAY: Cloudy, windy, and cool with lingering sprinkles and drizzle around at times, especially in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s with a raw, gusty east wind 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph.
