WEATHER NOW: Dry Today and Saturday, Rain Sunday

We have another pleasant day ahead of us, with mostly sunny skies this morning and then increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening. It will be seasonable and dry with highs in the low to mid 60s and light winds.

Skies stay dry through the evening. With temperatures cooling through the 50s. While it’s mostly cloudy, winds will be light and the weather looks good for Homecoming, Senior Night and other Friday Night Football activities. Enjoy!

A weak wave of low pressure will skirt to our north along a cold front overnight bringing the risk of a brief light shower around/after midnight.

We’re back to mostly sunny skies on Saturday. Get those outdoor activities done in the first half of the weekend.

The second half of the weekend still looks super soggy. A system in the Gulf of Mexico will bring a widespread rain into southern New England by early Sunday, and it last throughout the day. Rain will fall heavy at times, especially in the afternoon, and the temperatures will be raw…. staying in the 50s.

Rainfall amounts will total around 1/2″ to 1.5″. A good soaking, but we’re not expecting any flooding concerns beyond the typical localized street and poor drainage flooding that can occur in heavier downpours.

And the winds, while breezy, are not expected to be strong enough to cause any concerns.

Rain tapers off by Monday morning.