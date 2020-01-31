1  of  2
Weather Now: Dry Today, A Few Light Showers Tonight/Saturday

TODAY: Nice! A chilly start and then mostly sunny and milder in the afternoon. Highs in the low 40s. Light southwest winds 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a few light rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the low to mid 30s

THIS WEEKEND

SATURDAY: An ocean storm will pass well out to sea, but still graze our area with extra clouds and the chance of a few light rain/snow showers… mostly in the morning. Highs in the low 40s. Breezy cool dry Saturday night….if you have dinner plans out, it looks OK.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy… Highs in the low 40s.

