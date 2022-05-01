What an amazing day! Highs were in the 60s with wall-to-wall sunshine. We are looking at some changes for Monday, however.

Expect clouds to arrive through the night, but we should stay dry with highs falling through the 50s and 40s.

Rain showers will advance toward Southern New England, but will mostly fall apart.

Still, a few showers are possible during the Monday morning commute.

Expect lots of clouds through the day with the chance for rain showers really at anytime, but it won’t be raining all day.

It will be noticeably cooler with the extra cloud cover. Afternoon highs will be about 10° below average for May 2nd….expect temps top out in the mid 50s Monday afternoon.

Skies partially clear for Tuesday with drier weather expected.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo