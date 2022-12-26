Happy Monday!

We are in the home stretch of 2022! And the final week of the year looks to be cold to start off followed by a warming trend and a rainy start to the new year.

Overall for the rest of your Monday, it looks cold and dry. Clouds will be on the increase for this evening and tonight.

Clouds will be around overnight, perhaps a stray flurry but most areas stay dry and don’t see anything. The clouds will somewhat help our temperatures as they’ll keep lows in the 20s.

Heading back to work on Tuesday? Look for a very cold start with temperatures in the 20s. Skies will be bright throughout the day and temperatures will top out in the low to mid-30s.

We’ve been stuck in this arctic air for the last few days, with highs topping out only in the 20s, but today we reached the 30s and this is just the start of a warming trend for this week! Each day this week, we’ll add a few extra degrees and by the end of the week, we’ll be seeing highs well into the 50s.

That warm air does come with a cost though. We’re seeing a pretty good chance for some showers late Saturday followed by some rain on Sunday leading to a soggy start to the new year.

As of Monday evening, this is what New Years Eve is looking like… however, this can change as we still have several days to watch this system.