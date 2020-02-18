Weather Now: Dry Start, Showers this Afternoon/Evening

Good morning! It’s a dry start to the day, but there will be some rain moving in by mid-day and it will continue into the evening. For those entertaining kids at home for February break, it’s a good afternoon for indoor activities, movies etc. Snow lovers will, once again this winter, be disappointed. While some wet snow could briefly fall in areas north and west of Providence, a quick change to rain is expected with no accumulation. Temperatures in the low 40s in the afternoon with a breezy southeast wind 10-20mph expected. .

Most spots will see around 1/4″ of rain before skies dry up overnight. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s early in the night and then cool to the mid 30s by dawn.

We’re back to dry weather for the rest of the week with seasonable temperatures on Wednesday (near 40) followed by much colder conditions Thursday and Friday.