Good morning. Grab your sunglasses for the morning commute, but have your windshield wipers ready for the evening commute. We have a chilly rain on the way. After a little sun early, skies quickly turn cloudy with a steady rain developing in the afternoon and continuing through the evening.

Highs reach 42 but falling into the 30s once the rain begins. Winds stay light from the northwest and then turning south at 5-10 mph.

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

Rain continues tonight, with total rainfall of 1″ to 1 1/4″ expected. Steady rain will taper off by dawn.

And while rain pours down in southern New England, just to our north, in central and northern New England, wintry weather will be the predominant precipitation type. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect from noon today until 6PM Friday.

Ski areas in VT, NH and Maine can expect 4-8″ of snow with isolated higher totals. An icy mix with several slushy inches expected north of the Massachusetts Turnpike, too, making for slippery travel for this evening’s commute as well as the Friday morning drive.

❄️Ski Report // New England forecast and resort conditions »

As the storm system moves away on Friday, our area will see lingering lighter rain and snow showers. It will be a chilly day with temperatures hovering in the mid to upper 30s.

A small coating of snow is possible in northern Rhode Island by Friday evening.