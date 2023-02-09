Good morning. Another warmer-than-normal day is ahead. Some partial early this morning will give way to increasing clouds. Eventually a few light rain showers or sprinkles develop in the late afternoon. Temperatures climb to the mid-40s in the afternoon with south winds 5-12 mph.

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

Light rain showers pass through our area this evening and early tonight, ending shortly after midnight. Rain totals will be minimal–less than 0.10″ for most. It will be a very mild night, with increasing winds and temperatures rising to near 50. Southwest winds 10-20mph with gusts 30-35 mph

What a difference from last Friday to this Friday. Last Friday brought record cold to the region, with lows below zero. This Friday we have a chance to see a record HIGH temperature.

Highs reach between 55-60 in the afternoon. The record high for February 10 in Providence is 58 degrees from 1909.