We really have had an outstanding summer so far…including today. The folks on Narragansett Town Beach seemed to be enjoying themselves today.

Highs were pretty much on target for the date…upper 70s and lower 80s. The average high for July 9th in Providence is 83

Here's a look at the high temperatures so far today. pic.twitter.com/LNjlCfuMd8 — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) July 9, 2022

Tonight, expect the quiet weather to continue with temperatures cooling off into the 50s…even in the Providence area.

We’ll likely see some high clouds zipping by, as a storm system to our south moves offshore.

Skies clear by dawn. If you’re planning on heading out on the bay or ocean waters in the morning, the weather looks great with northeast winds 5-10kts and waves less than a foot in the bay.

The afternoon will be equally as nice with lots of sunshine and continued dry weather. Yes, we could certainly use the rain, but I’m not seeing anything through the rest of the weekend.

Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s once again with even lower dew points (in the 40s!!!….that’s fall-like air in July).

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo