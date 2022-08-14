Hope you enjoyed the weekend! The weather was amazing and it will last awhile longer, but we could definitely use some rain.

Tonight, expect lots of clouds with dry weather. Monday morning lows won’t be as chilly as Sunday mornings.

Clouds will be hanging around through the evening, but it could be a really nice sunset….have the cameras on standby! Sunset time is 7:47PM.

Monday will be nice with a blend of sunshine and clouds. It’ll be pleasant with warm temperatures and low humidity.

Highs will be in the low 80s inland, upper 70s at the beaches.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo