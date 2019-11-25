Weather Now: Dry Skies Next 2 Days

TODAY: Dry skies! Mostly sunny, seasonable and dry… highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Breezy west winds in the morning will diminish to 5-10

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool and dry… lows in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Nice day! Sunny, dry and milder. Wind: Southwest 5-8mph. Afternoon highs around 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mild and breezy with scattered rain showers possible late in the day. Afternoon highs in the mid 50s. Showers continue through the evening, ending well before dawn on Thursday.

THURSDAY (Thanksgiving): Windy with partly sunny skies. It’ll be cooler with highs in the 40s.





