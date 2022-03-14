TODAY: Milder and dry with some clouds at dawn giving way to mostly sunny skies. Highs around 52 inland and upper 40s at the coast. Winds from the west and southwest 5-15mph with some gusts to 20 mph.
TONIGHT: Turning partly cloudy, a bit breezy and not as cool. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and even milder with highs in the upper 50s. Some clouds and a brief shower possible in the evening and overnight.
