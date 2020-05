TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler than normal. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West-northwest winds 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph .

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, with near record cold temperatures…. lows drop to the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, cool, breezy and dry… Highs 55-60. West-northwest winds 10-15 mph with higher gusts

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, milder. Highs in the mid 60s. Dry during the daylight hours.. Chance of showers after sunset.