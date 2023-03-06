TODAY: Mostly sunny skies, breezy, seasonable and dry. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds from the northwest 10-15mph with some gusts of 25 mph possible, especially over eastern Massachusetts.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Small chance of a flurry near the coast. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

TUESDAY: Intervals of clouds and sun, cooler… Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10-15mph with gusts to 25 mph