TODAY: A sunny start and then turning partly sunny in the afternoon, dry. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. West winds 5-10mph.

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy in the evening and then mostly clear, cool and dry…. upper 40s to low 50s.



THURSDAY: Dry and partly sunny, mid/upper 60s.

IAN LATEST: Storm strengthens to Powerful Category 4 Overnight

NOW TRACKING // Hurricane Ian »

AS OF 5AM: Category 4 storm with 140 mph winds

Center of the storm was ~75 mi SW of Naples and 100 miles SSW of Punta Gorda, Florida

Moving NNE at 10 mph

On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to approach the Florida Gulf Coast this morning and move on-shore later today. Further strengthening is forecast until Ian makes landfall, likely as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane. The center of the storm then moves over central Florida tonight and Thursday morning before emerging over the western Atlantic late Thursday. A second landfall as a tropical storm is possible along the GA/SE coast on Friday.

IMPACTS: Surge: as high as 8-12Feet from Longboat Key to Bonita Beach, with a surge of 4-6 feet possible in Tampa Bay

Rain: 12-18" with isolated 24" possible; flash flooding, isolated tornadoes expected.

Wind: Catastrophic Hurricane Winds expected with hurricane force winds extending 40 miles from the center of the storm and tropical storm force winds more than 100 miles from the storm's center.