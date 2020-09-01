Weather Now: Dry, Partly Sunny Today

Good morning, and welcome to September and the start of “meteorological” fall. Are ‘ya ready for it? It’s been feeling like early Fall the last few days, and we have similar weather lined up for today. After a cool start, it will be a pleasant and dry afternoon with intervals of clouds and filtered sun. Highs will reach the mid 70s inland. Winds will be from the southeast at around 10 mph with a few gusts to 15 mph at the coast.

On shore winds will keep the coast a few degrees cooler, but overall, expect a nice September beach day.

An approaching warm front will bring increasing clouds and increasing humidity tonight, with the chance for a few light showers after midnight. Temperatures will stay warmer, in the 60s for most.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy on Wednesday with a few scattered light showers through the day. There will be dry times, too, and rainfall totals looks light–less than 1/4″ by the end of the day.

Meanwhile, off the southeast US coast, we continue to monitor Tropical Despression #15. Little strengthening is expected as the system passes 100s of miles to our south the next few days.

