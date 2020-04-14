Weather Now: Dry, Partly Sunny Today

Good morning. We’ll see much quieter conditions for today. It’ll be a dry and seasonable day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A good day to do some clean-up in the yard after yesterday’s wind and rain.

Winds will be much lighter, with west winds at 5-10 mph. A few gusts to 20mph are possible this morning.

Clouds will increase tonight, with some light showers developing. It will be a bit cooler, with lows 40-45.

Scattered light rain showers dampen Wednesday morning, but they won’t last all day. We’ll dry out and see some partial sun return by afternoon.