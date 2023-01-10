Good morning. Quiet weather in southern New England today, with dry skies and seasonable temperatures. Partly cloudy and breezy conditions this morning will give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Highs reach the upper 30s to low 40s with northwest winds 5-15 mph.

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

A dry cold front moves through today, setting the stage for a chillier night ahead. Under partly to mostly cloudy skies lows will fall to 20-25. Winds will turn to the north at 5-10 mph.

❄️Ski Report // New England forecast and resort conditions »

Temperatures on Wednesday will be slightly cooler than today, with highs between 35-40. While the day starts off sunny, clouds will roll in during the afternoon and evening.