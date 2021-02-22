Weather Now: Dry Morning, Rainy Afternoon and Evening

Weather Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Skies become mainly cloudy with widespread rain showers developing in the afternoon and continue into the evening (some wet snow flakes are possible just before the rain begins, especially NW RI). Afternoon temperatures in the upper 30s, rising into the low 40s in the early evening. Showers end by 9PM. Winds from the south-southwest 5-15mph with gusts 25 mph.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

TONIGHT: Rain ends by 9PM with gradual clearing overnight. Lows 30-34 by dawn.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny start and then turning mostly cloudy with a quick sprinkle or flurry in the afternoon. Breezy and seasonable with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Your Local Election HQ

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 2/12/21: Frank Sanchez and Gavin Black

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams