Weather Now: Dry Morning, Rainy Afternoon and Evening

TODAY: Skies become mainly cloudy with widespread rain showers developing in the afternoon and continue into the evening (some wet snow flakes are possible just before the rain begins, especially NW RI). Afternoon temperatures in the upper 30s, rising into the low 40s in the early evening. Showers end by 9PM. Winds from the south-southwest 5-15mph with gusts 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain ends by 9PM with gradual clearing overnight. Lows 30-34 by dawn.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny start and then turning mostly cloudy with a quick sprinkle or flurry in the afternoon. Breezy and seasonable with highs in the low to mid 40s.