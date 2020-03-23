Weather Now: Dry Morning, Rain/Wet Snow Arrives this Afternoon

Good morning. After a sun-filled and dry weekend, we’re waking up to increasing clouds. While the morning hours are dry, expect to see some wet and and rain developing by mid to late afternoon (after 2PM for most). It will be chilly, with high temperatures near 40. An east-southeast wind gusting to 30mph late day will add to the cool feel.

Inland areas will likely start as snow with rain at the coast. Most locations will quickly flip over to rain. But before the change, a coating to 1″ of snow is possible on the grass and car tops north and west of I-95 (isolated amounts to 2″ in Burrillville, Glocester, North Smithfield).

TONIGHT: A chilly and heavy rain likely… tapering off late at night. Localized street and poor drainage flooding possible with 1-1.5″ of rain. Near steady temperatures in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Early morning rain ending before 6AM. Partly cloudy, milder and dry through the day. Highs in the low to mid 50s

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain, cooler. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Rain could mix with wet snow well inland. Easterly winds could gust 30-35 mph.





