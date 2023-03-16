Good morning. A milder stretch of weather begins today with afternoon highs approaching 50. It will still be a bit breezy, with northwest winds 10-15 mph and some gusts topping 20mph After a sunny start, skies turn partly sunny in the afternoon.

It’s dry tonight, too, with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 30s.

St Patrick’s Day is even milder than today with highs in the low to mid 50s. It comes with extra clouds and the chance of a few passing showers in the evening and night.

THIS WEEKEND: Mild Start, Cool Finish

Early morning clouds and showers quickly clear out on Saturday with highs near 50. Sunday is mostly sunny, but noticeably cooler with brisk wind and highs struggling to hit 40.