Weather Now: Dry, Mild, Turning Mostly Sunny Today

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to lots of sunshine. Dry, breezy and a bit milder with highs in the low to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cooler and dry… Lows in the low to mid 20s by dawn.

FRIDAY: Sunny, dry and pleasant. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s