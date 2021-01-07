Weather Now: Dry, Mild, Turning Mostly Sunny Today

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to lots of sunshine. Dry, breezy and a bit milder with highs in the low to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5-10 mph with gusts to 15 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cooler and dry… Lows in the low to mid 20s by dawn.
FRIDAY: Sunny, dry and pleasant. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s
Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog