TODAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds turning south-southwest 5-10 mph. Turning cloudy by evening.
TONIGHT: A few sprinkles near the coast in the evening, then widespread rain arrives after midnight into Wednesday morning. Lows 40-45. Southeast winds turning east at 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Widespread rain in the morning tapers to showers and drizzle in the afternoon. Cool and raw. Highs upper 40s
THURSDAY: Cloudy and cool with a light shower or drizzle at times early in the day…. Steadier, heavier rain returns by late afternoon/evening. Highs 50-55. Turning windy with southeast gusts 35-45 mph in the evening. Rain, downpours Thursday night.
FRIDAY: Early morning rain will taper to a few lingering showers. Overall a drier and warmer day. Highs 60-65.
