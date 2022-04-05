TODAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest winds turning south-southwest 5-10 mph. Turning cloudy by evening.

Hour by Hour//A look at the upcoming conditions for the next 36 hours »

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

TONIGHT: A few sprinkles near the coast in the evening, then widespread rain arrives after midnight into Wednesday morning. Lows 40-45. Southeast winds turning east at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Widespread rain in the morning tapers to showers and drizzle in the afternoon. Cool and raw. Highs upper 40s

THURSDAY: Cloudy and cool with a light shower or drizzle at times early in the day…. Steadier, heavier rain returns by late afternoon/evening. Highs 50-55. Turning windy with southeast gusts 35-45 mph in the evening. Rain, downpours Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Early morning rain will taper to a few lingering showers. Overall a drier and warmer day. Highs 60-65.