Good morning. It’s a little chillier as you head out the door to begin the day. Temperatures are in the ’20s this morning with wind chills in the ‘teens. After a sunny start, clouds will increase in the afternoon, with cooler afternoon highs in the upper 30s to near 40. North winds turn to the south in the afternoon at 5-12 mph, gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

A weak frontal system will pass through southern New England early tonight bringing scattered showers. Temperatures fall to the low to mid-30s early in the night and then gradually climb a few degrees by dawn.

Most areas will see plain rain showers between 8PM and 2AM. However, areas well inland could see some wet snow or sleet mixing in for a brief time.

That light wintry mix could briefly make for some slick spots on untreated surfaces, especially just over the RI border into central and western MA, where a “Winter Weather Advisory” has been issued.

8PM: Showers Aproaching

10PM: Rain Showers, Light Wintry Mix Well Inland

6AM WEDNESDAY: Dry, Clear Skies for AM Commute

We’re back to sunshine for Wednesday, with afternoon highs once again approaching 50.