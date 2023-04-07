Good morning! We’ve got a dry and breezy day ahead of us with a blend of clouds and sunshine. At times, there will be more clouds than sun, but it’ll be brighter than the past two days.

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

The air will be pretty dry as will the brush, so a Red Flag Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service….burning of brush is discouraged today as fires could spread quickly.

The showers move offshore early this morning, but the clouds will tend to linger through the day…they’ll be in and out. We’ll be staying dry, but the air will be extremely dry with relative humidities between 20 and 35%.

Northwest winds could gust to 30-35mph, at times this afternoon.

Tonight will be colder and dry with the winds diminishing. Expect lows all the way down into the 20s!

Saturday will be a nice day, although cooler. Highs around 50 in the afternoon….a bit below average.

Easter Sunday looks very nice! It’ll be cold around dawn with temps around 30. Expect sunny skies with afternoon highs around 55.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo